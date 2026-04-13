Former MLA Surrenders Amid Garo Hills Election Tensions

Former MLA Estamur Mominin surrendered to authorities on Monday morning in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, following a period of evasion from police activities linked to election-related violence, revealed an officer. Mominin's arrival at Nongpoh Police Station came after weeks of being on the run amid rising tensions.

The unrest in the Garo Hills traces back to March 9, when Mominin appeared at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura to submit his nomination for the GHADC elections. His visit reportedly incited protests that quickly morphed into violent skirmishes. The same day, he is accused of delivering a provocative speech in Chibinang, allegedly perpetuating further violence.

The subsequent chaos prompted the state administration to halt the GHADC elections indefinitely. Law enforcement is currently compiling more details on the impending charges and the next steps in the judicial process, mentioned the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)