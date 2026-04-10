Rajasekaran Intensifies Campaign, Targets DMK Amidst Growing Election Tensions in Tiruchirappalli
AMMK candidate Rajasekaran has ramped up his election campaign in Tiruchirappalli West, criticizing DMK's lack of development. With NDA allies, he highlights infrastructural deficiencies and alleged corruption. Facing competition from DMK and TVK, the election is set for April 23, with results on May 4.
- Country:
- India
AMMK candidate Rajasekaran has intensified his grassroots campaign efforts in the Tennur area of Tiruchirappalli West constituency as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach. Supported by NDA allies BJP, AIADMK, and PMK, Rajasekaran urged voters to support the 'Two Leaves' and 'Pressure Cooker' symbols while canvassing separately with alliance members.
In a pointed criticism of DMK leader and State Minister KN Nehru, Rajasekaran accused him of neglecting development in the constituency. He claimed Nehru had failed to initiate vital projects over the past decade, resulting in a lack of essential services like drinking water and road infrastructure. Additionally, Rajasekaran alleged corruption in municipal recruitment processes.
AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran echoed these sentiments, bringing attention to civic issues such as poor infrastructure and basic amenities. He noted growing public dissatisfaction with the DMK government, emphasizing that residents are eager for change. The constituency sees a three-way race with Rajasekaran, DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj, and TVK's Vijaya Baskar vying for victory in the April 23 elections, with results expected on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Tiruchirappalli
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- AIADMK
- 2026
- Tamil Nadu
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- development
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