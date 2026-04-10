Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress Opposition Amid Election Tensions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his critique of Congress opposition figures amid rising election tensions in the state. On Thursday, Sarma took particular aim at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, questioning how Gogoi, whose wife and children hold British nationality, could effectively serve Assam.

Responding to allegations that Sarma has used police to target Congress leader Pawan Khera over claims against his wife, the CM asserted that police were simply fulfilling their legal duty. He emphasized that the Assam police were acting on a legitimate complaint and reiterated the government's commitment to law enforcement.

Sarma further elaborated on the BJP's manifesto, promising not to rush the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code due to the diverse communities in Assam. He remained confident about BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections and dismissed opposition attacks while promising ongoing development and investment opportunities.