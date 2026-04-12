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Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of South Africa’s DA Amid Election Challenge

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor, is elected leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance. He succeeds John Steenhuisen and aims to expand the party's power in upcoming local polls. The DA, South Africa's second-largest party, seeks to challenge the ruling ANC amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with basic service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:15 IST
Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of South Africa’s DA Amid Election Challenge

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), stepping into the role previously held by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. The party, which forms the largest segment of the ruling coalition after the ANC, seeks to capitalize on voter discontent in this year's local elections.

Hill-Lewis, at 39 years old, was considered the frontrunner to succeed Steenhuisen. Although he has shared limited specifics about his approach, expectations point towards continuity in policy direction. The DA, which is characterized by its pro-business stance and opposition to policies like national health insurance and affirmative action, is eyeing an expanded role in South African politics.

The DA currently holds 22% of parliamentary seats compared to the ANC's 41%. Analysts suggest the party's historical identity as predominantly white could impede broader appeal in a nation that is over 90% non-white. Local elections are scheduled before November, and Hill-Lewis is poised to challenge the ANC, which has struggled with voter dissatisfaction over basic services.

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