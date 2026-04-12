Rifts in Karnataka Congress Highlight Internal Power Struggles

Karnataka Congress witnessed internal friction as party president D K Shivakumar accepted the resignation of K Abdul Jabbar, chairman of the Minority Department. The acceptance came amid allegations from Muslim Congress leaders of an internal conspiracy aimed at defeating the party's official candidate in the Davanagere South by-elections.

Jabbar, who himself aspired for the ticket, expressed concern over the divisive use of the party office against senior leaders from the Muslim community. Accusations surfaced against some party leaders, including Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, of undermining the party's campaign by not actively participating in it.

The party's decision not to field a Muslim candidate in the minority-heavy constituency has stirred discontent. With many candidates from the community running, there's growing concern that a vote split could favor the BJP, putting Congress in a precarious position in Davanagere South.

(With inputs from agencies.)