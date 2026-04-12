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Hungary on the Brink: Historic Election Could End Orban Era

The Hungarian opposition Tisza party could potentially end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year leadership with a landmark victory in the national elections. Polls show Tisza leading, which may signal significant political shifts in Hungary, impacting EU relations, Ukraine aid, and internal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:26 IST
Hungary on the Brink: Historic Election Could End Orban Era
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The opposition Tisza party in Hungary might achieve a historic victory against veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to recent election surveys. Polls indicate the Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, stands a chance to secure a commanding presence in Hungary's legislature, posing a significant challenge to Orban's longstanding rule.

Post-election surveys by Median and 21 Research Centre suggest that Tisza could win between 132 and 135 seats. The potential outcome could alter Hungary's political landscape, affecting the EU's dynamics, especially regarding aid to Ukraine, previously blocked by Orban's administration.

Orban's opposition is fueled by economic stagnation and rising costs under his leadership, marked by autocratic undertones and strong right-wing support. Many Hungarians express a desire for change, concerned about corruption and democratic erosion, with potential reforms on Tisza's agenda contingent on achieving a strong parliamentary majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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