Andrej Babis Pledges Support for Peter Magyar's Victory
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis congratulated Peter Magyar on his election win, emphasizing the importance of cooperation. Acknowledging Magyar's victory over a strong opponent, Viktor Orban, Babis expressed respect for the election outcome and affirmed his commitment to fostering the Czech Republic-Hungary relationship.
- Country:
- Czechia
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has extended his congratulations to Peter Magyar, following Magyar's recent election victory. Babis, a supporter of Hungary's Viktor Orban, highlighted the significance of the win against a formidable opponent.
Babis emphasized his respect for the democratic choice made by the Hungarian people and expressed his intention to collaborate closely with Magyar. He underscored the longstanding relationship between Hungary and the Czech Republic as a basis for constructive engagement.
In a message shared on the social platform X, Babis assured that he will always work productively with leaders chosen by voters, reflecting a commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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