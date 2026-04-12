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Siliguri Standoff: Political Accusations Intensify in Bengal

In a high-stakes political battle in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi accuses the TMC of supporting divisive elements threatening India's Siliguri Corridor. BJP and TMC clash over accusations of appeasement politics amid plans of state delimitation. Socioeconomic tensions escalate as Bengal approaches critical assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri/Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:59 IST
Siliguri Standoff: Political Accusations Intensify in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the so-called 'tukde-tukde' gang, which allegedly plans to disrupt the Siliguri Corridor and separate the Northeast from India. This, he claims, aligns with TMC's appeasement politics.

Countering Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP aims to divide the state through a delimitation exercise, potentially merging parts with Bihar or Odisha. Banerjee also accused the BJP of planning conspiracies against TMC candidates as Bengal gears up for crucial assembly elections.

The debate ignites amid broader socioeconomic tensions, as Modi promises accelerated development under BJP rule, citing projects like the Sevoke-Rangpo railway line. Both parties now vie for votes as they prepare for a two-phase election on April 23 and April 29, with results to be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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