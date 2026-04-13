Yusuf Pathan Slams Voter Roll Revision as 'Injustice'

Trinamool Congress leader and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has strongly condemned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, labeling it as 'heartbreaking' and accusing it of violating citizens' constitutional voting rights. Speaking in Sonarpur Uttar, Pathan alleged that the process disenfranchises eligible voters across the nation.

Pathan lamented, 'Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country.' He lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her efforts in defending public rights, asserting her commitment to fight for justice. Highlighting TMC's longstanding dedication to the populace, Pathan expressed confidence that the party would continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, Banerjee escalated her criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the SIR exercise constitutes a 'huge scam' aimed at tampering with voter lists. In a public address, she claimed nearly 90 lakh names had been removed and accused the government of covertly promoting the NRC in West Bengal. Her accusations add fuel to a politically charged atmosphere as West Bengal braces for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)