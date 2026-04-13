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Péter Magyar's Triumph: A New Chapter in Hungary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Péter Magyar for winning Hungary's parliamentary elections. Magyar's victory against Viktor Orbán marks a significant political shift. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral and India-EU relations, emphasizing their shared values and mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:06 IST
Péter Magyar's Triumph: A New Chapter in Hungary
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political shift, Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary's centre-right opposition Tisza party, celebrated a momentous victory in the parliamentary elections, defeating the incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This electoral outcome marks a new chapter in Hungary's political landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Magyar on his election success. He highlighted the enduring friendship and shared values between India and Hungary, expressing optimism about deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

Modi's remarks underscore India's commitment to fostering meaningful international relations, promoting shared prosperity, and ensuring the well-being of both Hungarian and Indian citizens in the evolving global context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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