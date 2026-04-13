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Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP on Democratic Rights at Election Rally

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP for promoting fear and deprivation among voters, particularly marginalised communities. Addressing a rally in West Bengal, he accused the BJP of distorting democratic rights through measures like SIR. Banerjee emphasized TMC’s dedication to welfare and challenged BJP for an open debate on governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP on Democratic Rights at Election Rally
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of instilling fear and deprivation among voters through its policies. Speaking at an election rally in Karimpur, Banerjee argued that the BJP's implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is an attempt to curtail democratic rights, particularly affecting marginalised communities.

Banerjee's accusations focused on the BJP's alleged tactics to intimidate voters and remove their democratic rights. He pointed out that even BJP supporters were not immune from these measures, urging the public not to be swayed by fear. He assured voters that their rights would be reinstated should the TMC regain power, pledging to continue the government's welfare initiatives.

The TMC leader further called out BJP's central leadership as 'outsiders', criticising their lack of understanding of Bengal's culture. He challenged the BJP to present a transparent account of its governance compared to TMC's achievements and invited them for an open and factual debate on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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