Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP on Democratic Rights at Election Rally

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of instilling fear and deprivation among voters through its policies. Speaking at an election rally in Karimpur, Banerjee argued that the BJP's implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is an attempt to curtail democratic rights, particularly affecting marginalised communities.

Banerjee's accusations focused on the BJP's alleged tactics to intimidate voters and remove their democratic rights. He pointed out that even BJP supporters were not immune from these measures, urging the public not to be swayed by fear. He assured voters that their rights would be reinstated should the TMC regain power, pledging to continue the government's welfare initiatives.

The TMC leader further called out BJP's central leadership as 'outsiders', criticising their lack of understanding of Bengal's culture. He challenged the BJP to present a transparent account of its governance compared to TMC's achievements and invited them for an open and factual debate on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)