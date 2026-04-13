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Amit Shah's Rally Roars: BJP's Blueprint for West Bengal

During a series of poll rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the BJP intends to overturn the current TMC government. He accused the TMC of numerous scandals and assured voters of transformative governance, including the implementation of Uniform Civil Code and enhanced welfare schemes if BJP assumes power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birbhum | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST
Amit Shah's Rally Roars: BJP's Blueprint for West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing election rallies in Birbhum, West Bengal, vowed that the BJP will dismantle the existing structures of corruption and governance, should they win the upcoming polls. Shah lambasted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged criminal activities and corruption within the state.

He vehemently criticized the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of protecting criminals and perpetuating scams. Shah further assured the electorate of safeguarding the state from 'infiltrators' and promised significant infrastructure and welfare enhancements.

Emphasizing the BJP's manifesto, Shah pledged immediate benefits like the implementation of the 7th pay commission, increased agricultural subsidies, and improved women's welfare schemes. He juxtaposed Modi's leadership with that of Banerjee's, asserting that Central government support will rejuvenate West Bengal once BJP is at the helm.

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