Amit Shah's Rally Roars: BJP's Blueprint for West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing election rallies in Birbhum, West Bengal, vowed that the BJP will dismantle the existing structures of corruption and governance, should they win the upcoming polls. Shah lambasted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged criminal activities and corruption within the state.

He vehemently criticized the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of protecting criminals and perpetuating scams. Shah further assured the electorate of safeguarding the state from 'infiltrators' and promised significant infrastructure and welfare enhancements.

Emphasizing the BJP's manifesto, Shah pledged immediate benefits like the implementation of the 7th pay commission, increased agricultural subsidies, and improved women's welfare schemes. He juxtaposed Modi's leadership with that of Banerjee's, asserting that Central government support will rejuvenate West Bengal once BJP is at the helm.