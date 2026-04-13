Political Tensions Flare in Noida Over Worker Protests

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's handling of the recent Noida worker protests. Yadav's remarks followed Adityanath's description of the unrest as a conspiracy, prompting Yadav to suggest the chief minister step down if unable to manage the situation.

Yadav, through a social media post, pointed to potential intelligence failures, mocking the state's policing as distracted or ineffective. He chastised the government for labeling worker movements as conspiratorial without addressing root causes like economic hardship, accusing BJP policies of contributing to public distress.

The political clash erupted amidst violent protests in Noida, where workers demanded better wages. The situation, now reportedly under control, saw government intervention through increased police presence and proposed worker benefits to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)