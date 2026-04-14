US-Iran Talks: Progress Amid Stalemate

In recent developments, peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have shown mixed outcomes. US Vice President J D Vance, leading the American delegation, indicated both progress and setbacks in the 21-hour marathon discussions.

Despite Tehran's slight shift towards compromise, no agreement materialized due to Iran's insistence on retaining its nuclear fuel enrichment rights, a key issue for Washington. Vance stated, "They moved in our direction, but not far enough," suggesting Iran now holds the responsibility for furthering the dialogue.

Vance reiterated the administration's commitment, aligning with President Trump, on preventing Iran's development of nuclear weapons. Emphasizing that energy price concerns drive these negotiations, he conveyed optimism about potential future engagements if Iran meets US conditions.