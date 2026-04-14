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US-Iran Talks: Progress Amid Stalemate

US Vice President J D Vance revealed that the US and Iran made some progress in peace talks in Islamabad, though no agreement was reached. Tehran's failure to relinquish nuclear fuel enrichment rights stalled discussions. Vance emphasized the ball is now in Iran's court for future negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:20 IST
US-Iran Talks: Progress Amid Stalemate
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In recent developments, peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have shown mixed outcomes. US Vice President J D Vance, leading the American delegation, indicated both progress and setbacks in the 21-hour marathon discussions.

Despite Tehran's slight shift towards compromise, no agreement materialized due to Iran's insistence on retaining its nuclear fuel enrichment rights, a key issue for Washington. Vance stated, "They moved in our direction, but not far enough," suggesting Iran now holds the responsibility for furthering the dialogue.

Vance reiterated the administration's commitment, aligning with President Trump, on preventing Iran's development of nuclear weapons. Emphasizing that energy price concerns drive these negotiations, he conveyed optimism about potential future engagements if Iran meets US conditions.

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