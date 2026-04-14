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Unheard Cries: Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Noida

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government after a workers' protest in Noida escalated into violence. The protesters, demanding better wages amid rising costs, highlight the economic strain on daily-wage laborers. The unrest resulted in arrests and traffic disruptions, drawing national attention to the workers' plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:40 IST
Unheard Cries: Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Noida
Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violent protests in Noida, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the government's stance on labor issues, highlighting the struggles faced by daily-wage workers amidst global economic challenges.

The protests, which saw vehicles torched and property vandalized, were triggered by long-standing wage demands amidst escalating costs of living.

Authorities have responded with arrests and FIRs, as the unrest paralyzed traffic and sparked broader discussions on labor rights and economic policies in India.

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