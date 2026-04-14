Unheard Cries: Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Noida

In the wake of violent protests in Noida, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the government's stance on labor issues, highlighting the struggles faced by daily-wage workers amidst global economic challenges.

The protests, which saw vehicles torched and property vandalized, were triggered by long-standing wage demands amidst escalating costs of living.

Authorities have responded with arrests and FIRs, as the unrest paralyzed traffic and sparked broader discussions on labor rights and economic policies in India.