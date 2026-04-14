Graham Arnold: Leading Iraq to Their First World Cup in 40 Years
Iraq's coach, Graham Arnold, is uncertain about his future after the World Cup as his contract ends post-tournament. Arnold, who led Iraq to their first World Cup in 40 years, is focused on performing well at the event. The 62-year-old remains open to future opportunities but stresses he's not considering retirement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:42 IST
Iraq's head coach, Graham Arnold, faces an uncertain future as his contract concludes after the upcoming World Cup. Despite the lack of formal discussions about extending his stay, Arnold insists retirement is not an option.
The 62-year-old Australian leader took the helm of Iraq in May last year. As the team prepares for its first World Cup appearance in four decades, Arnold is keeping his options open.
Reflecting on Iraq's recent successes, including a decisive victory over Bolivia, Arnold is motivated to help underdog teams reach new heights on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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