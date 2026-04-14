Lodha Developers' Land Bank: Future Revenue Powerhouse

Lodha Developers Ltd, a prominent name in India's real estate sector, foresees a substantial revenue boost from its existing extensive land holdings.

Recently, the company shared that their land bank could generate approximately Rs 2 lakh crore in future revenue, steering its focus away from land purchases to enhance free cash flow.

In the fiscal year 2025-26, Lodha Developers acquired 12 land parcels with a potential gross development value of Rs 60,000 crore, signaling notable growth opportunities amid rising housing demand post-COVID.

(With inputs from agencies.)