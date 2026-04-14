Amit Shah Vows to Resolve Gorkha Issue and Uplift North Bengal

In a significant address on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will resolve the long-standing Gorkha issue in the Darjeeling hills through constitutional means, while ensuring the integrity of West Bengal remains intact.

Speaking at a poll rally in Dakshin Dinajpur's Gangarampur, Shah accused Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir of being an ally of TMC chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that the establishment of a mosque styled after Babri Masjid had her approval. Shah firmly stated that the BJP would prevent its construction.

In addition to addressing political matters, Shah highlighted economic initiatives, promising to enhance potato trade and inaugurate key infrastructure projects such as an AIIMS, IIT, and a sports university to spur development in north Bengal.