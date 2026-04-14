Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP and TMC in Fiery West Bengal Rallies

In a charged address during election rallies in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an incisive critique against the BJP and TMC. He accused the BJP and RSS of eroding the Constitution with divisive and hate-fueled ideologies.

Gandhi argued that the state's Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has failed to deliver on its promises to provide jobs to Bengal's youth. He cited the high number of applications for unemployment allowance as evidence of the TMC's inability to tackle joblessness.

The Congress leader also expressed concerns over the India-US trade deal under the Modi administration, suggesting it would undermine India's small and mid-size industries and jeopardize the national economy and security by prioritizing foreign interests over domestic welfare.