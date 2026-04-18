Odisha's Political Drama: Women's Rights and Delimitation Clash

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized Odisha BJP MPs for their silence on the delimitation bill, which he claims reduces the state's political representation. Patnaik emphasized the BJD's unwavering support for women's empowerment, criticizing the linkage of the women's reservation bill with the delimitation proposal.

The constitutional amendment bill, defeated in the Lok Sabha, required a two-thirds majority but fell short. Patnaik urged all MPs, including the BJP's 20 MPs from Odisha, to oppose the bill due to its alleged threat to Odisha's interests. He condemned the BJP's support for reducing Odisha's political power.

In response, Odisha BJP accused Patnaik of aligning with Congress on some issues and undermining Biju Patnaik's legacy. They argued genuine empowerment means women should have tangible roles in decision-making rather than unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)