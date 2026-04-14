Lula Surges Ahead in Brazilian Election Polls

In a potential runoff for the upcoming October general elections in Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a recent CNT/MDA poll released on Tuesday.

The poll suggests that Lula would garner 44.9% of the votes, surpassing the 40.2% allotted to Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Conducted from April 8-12, the survey included 2,002 participants from 140 Brazilian municipalities and holds a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)