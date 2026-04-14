Lula Surges Ahead in Brazilian Election Polls
A recent CNT/MDA poll indicates that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently leading Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential runoff for the October general elections. Lula would secure 44.9% of the votes against Flavio Bolsonaro's 40.2%. The poll surveyed 2,002 Brazilians across 140 municipalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST
In a potential runoff for the upcoming October general elections in Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a recent CNT/MDA poll released on Tuesday.
The poll suggests that Lula would garner 44.9% of the votes, surpassing the 40.2% allotted to Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Conducted from April 8-12, the survey included 2,002 participants from 140 Brazilian municipalities and holds a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)