Congress Unity at Stake Amid Chief Ministerial Speculations
Benny Behanan criticized social media speculation around the chief ministerial position, emphasizing that the Congress high command will make the decision. He urged for unity and cessation of such debates, warning that these discussions harm the party's morale and could affect electoral prospects ahead of the Kerala Assembly results.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Benny Behanan has voiced strong criticism towards ongoing social media speculations concerning the chief ministerial position if the United Democratic Front (UDF) gains power in Kerala.
Behanan stressed that only the party high command has the authority to make this decision and cautioned that the social media debates could potentially damage the party's unity and morale during the crucial election period. He implored party members to remain patient until the results are announced and to trust the leadership's judgment.
In response to intense online discussions projecting potential candidates for chief minister, Behanan warned that these actions could negatively impact the UDF's chances of victory and has requested the national leadership's intervention to halt them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UDF's Path to Victory: A New Political Era in Kerala?
UDF's Triumphant Return: Chennithala Confident of Kerala Victory Under Rahul's Leadership
UDF's Imminent Victory: Sreekandan Confident Satheesan Avoids 'Vanavas'
UDF's Projected Clean Sweep: Satheesan's Confident Outlook
Speculation Swirls Around Possible Retirement of Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas