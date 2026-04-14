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Congress Unity at Stake Amid Chief Ministerial Speculations

Benny Behanan criticized social media speculation around the chief ministerial position, emphasizing that the Congress high command will make the decision. He urged for unity and cessation of such debates, warning that these discussions harm the party's morale and could affect electoral prospects ahead of the Kerala Assembly results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:19 IST
Congress Unity at Stake Amid Chief Ministerial Speculations
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Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Benny Behanan has voiced strong criticism towards ongoing social media speculations concerning the chief ministerial position if the United Democratic Front (UDF) gains power in Kerala.

Behanan stressed that only the party high command has the authority to make this decision and cautioned that the social media debates could potentially damage the party's unity and morale during the crucial election period. He implored party members to remain patient until the results are announced and to trust the leadership's judgment.

In response to intense online discussions projecting potential candidates for chief minister, Behanan warned that these actions could negatively impact the UDF's chances of victory and has requested the national leadership's intervention to halt them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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