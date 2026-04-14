UDF's Path to Victory: A New Political Era in Kerala?
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expresses confidence in the UDF's return to power in Kerala, due to strong leadership from Rahul Gandhi and a unified campaign effort. He critiques the CPI(M) and anticipates the UDF's victory influenced by an anti-incumbency sentiment and effective party coordination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced strong confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) chances of regaining power in Kerala, citing the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as a pivotal factor.
Speaking to reporters, Chennithala noted a statewide desire for political change, challenging the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s (CPI(M)) claims of a massive win as morale-boosting rhetoric.
Highlighting unified efforts, Chennithala attributed potential victory to anti-incumbency sentiment and strategic coordination within Congress under Gandhi's oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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