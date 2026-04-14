UDF's Path to Victory: A New Political Era in Kerala?

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced strong confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) chances of regaining power in Kerala, citing the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as a pivotal factor.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala noted a statewide desire for political change, challenging the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s (CPI(M)) claims of a massive win as morale-boosting rhetoric.

Highlighting unified efforts, Chennithala attributed potential victory to anti-incumbency sentiment and strategic coordination within Congress under Gandhi's oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)