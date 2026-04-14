Left Menu

Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the BJP will prevent the construction of a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal, contesting local politician Humayun Kabir's plans. Shah accused Kabir of being allied with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thereby intensifying the political rivalry ahead of the state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:23 IST
Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphatically stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will thwart efforts to build a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal. Speaking at a campaign rally, Shah emphasized that once the BJP comes to power in the state, such a project will not find a foothold.

He directed his criticism towards Humayun Kabir, chief of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, branding him as an 'agent' of the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Shah's remarks come as the election battle heats up, with Kabir previously being suspended from the Trinamool Congress for initiating the mosque's foundation in the Murshidabad district.

As the political atmosphere intensifies, the BJP is countering accusations of alleged collusion with Kabir in an effort to split minority votes. Meanwhile, Shah has reiterated that any such alignments are contrary to the BJP's ideological stance, underscoring the opposition between the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Faces Water Supply Interruptions Due to Repair Work

Delhi Faces Water Supply Interruptions Due to Repair Work

 India
2
Centre's BBMB Rule Change Sparks Outcry from Punjab Parties

Centre's BBMB Rule Change Sparks Outcry from Punjab Parties

 India
3
Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade

Trump Teases Second Round of Iran Talks Amid Strategic Blockade

 United States
4
Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026