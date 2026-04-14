Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the BJP will prevent the construction of a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal, contesting local politician Humayun Kabir's plans. Shah accused Kabir of being allied with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thereby intensifying the political rivalry ahead of the state elections.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphatically stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will thwart efforts to build a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal. Speaking at a campaign rally, Shah emphasized that once the BJP comes to power in the state, such a project will not find a foothold.
He directed his criticism towards Humayun Kabir, chief of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, branding him as an 'agent' of the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Shah's remarks come as the election battle heats up, with Kabir previously being suspended from the Trinamool Congress for initiating the mosque's foundation in the Murshidabad district.
As the political atmosphere intensifies, the BJP is countering accusations of alleged collusion with Kabir in an effort to split minority votes. Meanwhile, Shah has reiterated that any such alignments are contrary to the BJP's ideological stance, underscoring the opposition between the two parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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