Left Menu

Trump Hints at Resumption of Iran Talks in Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that talks with Iran might resume in Pakistan soon. He praised Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his excellent work, indicating his belief in the likelihood of returning to Pakistan for these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:06 IST
Trump Hints at Resumption of Iran Talks in Pakistan

In a recent interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump indicated that discussions with Iran might recommence in Pakistan in the coming days. Trump's comments suggest a renewed diplomatic effort to resolve ongoing tensions.

President Trump emphasized the likelihood of returning to Pakistan for further talks, largely due to the effective role played by Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom Trump praised for doing a 'great job.'

The U.S. president expressed optimism toward the potential progress of the discussions, reinforcing Pakistan's position as a strategic partner in facilitating these important diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

 Global
2
Brazil's Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro - A Head-to-Head Showdown

Brazil's Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro - A Head-to-Head Showdown

 Global
3
Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States

Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States

 India
4
Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026