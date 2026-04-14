Trump Hints at Resumption of Iran Talks in Pakistan

In a recent interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump indicated that discussions with Iran might recommence in Pakistan in the coming days. Trump's comments suggest a renewed diplomatic effort to resolve ongoing tensions.

President Trump emphasized the likelihood of returning to Pakistan for further talks, largely due to the effective role played by Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom Trump praised for doing a 'great job.'

The U.S. president expressed optimism toward the potential progress of the discussions, reinforcing Pakistan's position as a strategic partner in facilitating these important diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)