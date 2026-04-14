BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, describing his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as undignified.

The BJP accused the Congress leader and his party of persistent "politics of allegations," suggesting they won't cease until they record 100 electoral defeats, having already been rejected in 95 elections.

During a rally in West Bengal, Gandhi accused Modi of compromising India's agricultural sector through a trade deal with the U.S., labeling him as a traitor. Responding, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called Gandhi's language shameful, defending Modi as committed to national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)