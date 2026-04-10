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Kanhaiya Kumar Criticizes Central Government's Democratic Approach

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticized the BJP-led Central government for weakening democratic institutions. Speaking at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar lecture series, he highlighted issues of money influence in elections and stressed the importance of social and economic democracy for sustaining political democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar Criticizes Central Government's Democratic Approach
Kanhaiya Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar accused it of weakening India's democratic institutions, concentrating power, and reducing citizens to mere crowd members.

Speaking during the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar lecture series in Maharashtra's Jalna, Kumar lamented the lack of adherence to Dr B.R. Ambedkar's teachings, alleging electoral manipulation through money power and the purchase of representatives.

He emphasized the inseparability of political, social, and economic democracy and claimed that public assets are directed to select industrialists, while societal issues are exacerbated for electoral gains. Kumar called for unity around Ambedkar's ideology to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.

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