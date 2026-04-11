TPCC Chief Criticizes Central Government Over OBC Exclusion in Census 2027

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly reneging on its promise to include Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming Census 2027. Goud claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously assured the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the caste census, a commitment now seemingly abandoned.

Speaking on the matter, TPCC Chief Goud stated, "On the caste census, the BJP has deviated from their stand. What they promised for OBC is not being fulfilled. PM Modi has promised that OBCs will be included in the caste census. Now, without including BCs, they are only going for the other castes." Meanwhile, the Union Government has launched the first phase of Census 2027, officially starting on April 1, and will be conducted digitally, marking a new era in India's administrative processes.

This census marks India's 16th overall, and the eighth since gaining independence. It will allow citizens to self-enumerate for the first time. The reference date for this exercise is scheduled for March 1, 2027, with adjustments for regions such as Ladakh and snow-bound areas. The process is divided into two phases, beginning with House Listing and Housing Census, followed by Population Enumeration, incorporating self-enumeration and digital data collection.