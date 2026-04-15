Federal Agencies Quietly Navigate Around Trump’s Ban on Anthropic
Federal agencies and government officials are discreetly bypassing former U.S. President Donald Trump's prohibition on collaborating with Anthropic. The Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation is testing Anthropic's AI model Mythos' capabilities, according to Politico. Reuters could not confirm the report immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:42 IST
Federal agencies and government officials are quietly sidestepping former President Donald Trump's ban on working with the AI company Anthropic, according to a report by Politico on Tuesday.
The report highlights that the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation is actively involved in assessing the capabilities of Anthropic's frontier AI model, Mythos, focusing on its hacking prowess.
Despite the claims, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports at the time of publication.
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