Federal Agencies Quietly Navigate Around Trump’s Ban on Anthropic

Federal agencies and government officials are quietly sidestepping former President Donald Trump's ban on working with the AI company Anthropic, according to a report by Politico on Tuesday.

The report highlights that the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation is actively involved in assessing the capabilities of Anthropic's frontier AI model, Mythos, focusing on its hacking prowess.

Despite the claims, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports at the time of publication.