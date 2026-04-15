BJP's Samrat Choudhary Takes Helm as Bihar's Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary, from the BJP, became Bihar's first chief minister from the saffron party, succeeding Nitish Kumar. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhawan, attended by prominent NDA leaders. The cabinet is expected to expand as more members from alliance partners join the new administration.
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- India
Samrat Choudhary of the BJP was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape as he becomes the first from the saffron party to hold this office.
The swearing-in ceremony, held at Lok Bhawan, saw participation from top leaders of the ruling NDA, which includes the BJP, JD(U), and three other parties. The event was attended by figures such as Union Ministers J P Nadda and Chirag Paswan, along with Nitish Kumar, who recently vacated the chief minister's post.
The new administration, led by Choudhary, is poised for a cabinet expansion to include additional alliance members. His prior role as deputy chief minister under Nitish Kumar's cabinet, where he held the home portfolio, sets a foundation for his new leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Samrat Choudhary
- BJP
- Chief Minister
- Bihar
- JD(U)
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- Union Ministers
- Cabinet
- Swearing-in
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