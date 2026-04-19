Left Menu

Fake CBSE Accreditation Scandal Rocks Gurugram School

A Gurugram school principal was arrested for allegedly defrauding students with fake CBSE accreditation. The case arose after students missed board exams due to not receiving admit cards. Investigations reveal the school falsely claimed Class 10 accreditation, affecting many students' futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:53 IST
Fake CBSE Accreditation Scandal Rocks Gurugram School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private school in Gurugram is under scrutiny after its principal, Riddhima Kataria, was arrested for allegedly defrauding students by falsely claiming the institution had CBSE accreditation for Class 10.

The scandal surfaced when parents realized their children did not receive admit cards for the board exams, prompting legal action. Complaints revealed the school was only accredited up to Class 8. Despite this, school officials allegedly displayed a fake accreditation certificate, affecting multiple students' education.

Gurugram Police are investigating the case further, with arrests made and charges laid against key staff, including the school's chairman. The incident highlights the importance of verifying educational accreditations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Warship Makes Strategic Passage Through Vital Strait of Malacca

U.S. Warship Makes Strategic Passage Through Vital Strait of Malacca

 Indonesia
2
Mulberry's Revenue Surges Amid New Strategy Success

Mulberry's Revenue Surges Amid New Strategy Success

 Global
3
Annamalai Launches Dynamic Campaign for Tamilisai Soundararajan

Annamalai Launches Dynamic Campaign for Tamilisai Soundararajan

 India
4
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026