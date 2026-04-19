Fake CBSE Accreditation Scandal Rocks Gurugram School
A Gurugram school principal was arrested for allegedly defrauding students with fake CBSE accreditation. The case arose after students missed board exams due to not receiving admit cards. Investigations reveal the school falsely claimed Class 10 accreditation, affecting many students' futures.
- Country:
- India
A private school in Gurugram is under scrutiny after its principal, Riddhima Kataria, was arrested for allegedly defrauding students by falsely claiming the institution had CBSE accreditation for Class 10.
The scandal surfaced when parents realized their children did not receive admit cards for the board exams, prompting legal action. Complaints revealed the school was only accredited up to Class 8. Despite this, school officials allegedly displayed a fake accreditation certificate, affecting multiple students' education.
Gurugram Police are investigating the case further, with arrests made and charges laid against key staff, including the school's chairman. The incident highlights the importance of verifying educational accreditations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- CBSE
- school
- accreditation
- fraud
- education
- board exams
- arrest
- principal
- scandal
ALSO READ
Delhi SCERT Forms Review Committee for Quality Educational Content
Cracking Down: Operation Octopus 2.O Unveils Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network
Record budget allocated for madrasa education in Bengal while Santali language being humiliated, this is nothing but appeasement: PM.
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding
Governor-Approved Agenda: Fighting Drug Abuse in Education