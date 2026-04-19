Fake CBSE Accreditation Scandal Rocks Gurugram School

A private school in Gurugram is under scrutiny after its principal, Riddhima Kataria, was arrested for allegedly defrauding students by falsely claiming the institution had CBSE accreditation for Class 10.

The scandal surfaced when parents realized their children did not receive admit cards for the board exams, prompting legal action. Complaints revealed the school was only accredited up to Class 8. Despite this, school officials allegedly displayed a fake accreditation certificate, affecting multiple students' education.

Gurugram Police are investigating the case further, with arrests made and charges laid against key staff, including the school's chairman. The incident highlights the importance of verifying educational accreditations.

(With inputs from agencies.)