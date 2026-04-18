Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Clash: A Day of Victory and Disillusionment in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday lambasted the Congress-led opposition for its role in the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. He accused the opposition of prioritizing 'obstruction over progress,' indicating that their stand against the Women's Reservation Bill denies empowerment to countless women across the country.

The Union Minister's comments followed a statement on social media by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed disappointment in the day's events. Kinjarapu criticized the opposition's actions as damaging to the agenda of women's empowerment, placing the nation at a crossroads of political posturing versus progression, while maintaining that the bill represents justice, dignity, and fair representation for women.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy applauded Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for steering their party and allied oppositions to a 'historic victory.' He described the rejection of the bill as a 'Red-letter Day in Indian history,' commending the collective effort of opposition leaders in averting what he called a 'national disaster.' Reddy acknowledged the solidarity among the INDIA bloc and its allies, underscoring the strong opposition that united against the 'black bills.' As a result, the implementation of the Women's Reservation enactment remains pending, dependent on the results of future census exercises. The contentious legislative session ended with 298 votes supporting and 230 against, leaving the act on standby.

(With inputs from agencies.)