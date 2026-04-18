BJP and Congress Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy launched a scathing critique of the Congress party following the Lok Sabha's rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, intended to enhance women's reservation.

The Bill sought pivotal reforms, but Reddy slammed Congress for opposing the measure during the vote. He emphasized that despite the setback, the BJP remains resolute in its political drive for the women's reservation cause, aiming to sway public opinion in favor of the ruling party in future electoral battles.

Conversely, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership in unifying opposition forces to defeat what he described as detrimental legislation. The bill was struck down after failing to secure the necessary two-thirds majority, with significant opposition alliance support.

(With inputs from agencies.)