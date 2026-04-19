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BJP Hits Back at Telangana CM for Comparing Modi to Ramayana's Maricha

The BJP criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maricha, a demon from the Ramayana, claiming Reddy insulted the constitutional post. The remarks come amid accusations against Modi's government of pushing a women's reservation bill to secure votes in the 2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:15 IST
BJP Hits Back at Telangana CM for Comparing Modi to Ramayana's Maricha
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday condemned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the demon Maricha from the Ramayana, saying such remarks have insulted the office of the prime minister.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Congress leaders have been directed by high-level party sources to target Modi systematically. The controversy arises in the context of the Modi government's push for a women's reservation bill in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy accused the BJP-NDA of trying to undermine the Constitution, while the BJP criticized the Congress for a pattern of disrespect towards constitutional offices and figures, terming Reddy's statements as part of a broader campaign of animosity against the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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