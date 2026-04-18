Empowering Women: Modi's Resolve Amidst Political Clash
The BJP vows to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's commitment to empower women, despite a legislative defeat on the Constitution Amendment Bill for women's reservation in legislatures. Party leaders criticize Congress and allies for their opposition and reaffirm the government's dedication to women's empowerment.
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- India
The BJP has pledged to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to empower women nationwide. This assertion follows the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, which aimed to increase women's representation in legislatures.
Despite the setback, Modi apologized to women and reiterated the government's persistent efforts towards this cause. BJP leaders criticized the Congress and its allies for opposing the bill, exposing what they termed as an 'anti-women' stance.
The party emphasized past successful reforms under Modi's leadership, reaffirming their resolve to achieve women's empowerment. The bill fell short of the two-thirds majority needed, with significant opposition in the Lower House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- reservation
- Congress
- NDA
- legislature
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