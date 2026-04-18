Delhi CM Slams Opposition's 'Anti-Women' Stance on Failed Amendment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sharply criticized opposition parties after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Gupta labeled the opposition's actions as 'anti-women,' asserting that women across the constituencies should question this stance.

Gupta accused the opposition of merely engaging in politics without genuinely expanding women's representation in Parliament. 'They don't care about the 70 crore women of India, only the women in their families,' she claimed in a social media post.

Highlighting the disparity in representation, Gupta noted that other countries boast nearly 50 percent or more women in Parliament. However, the opposition, according to her, is hindering such progress in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)