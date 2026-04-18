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Palaniswami's Sixth Electoral Bid: Will the 'Son of the Soil' Triumph Again?

Veteran politician and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami is seeking re-election for the sixth time from Edappadi, Tamil Nadu. Amid growing support and no significant anti-incumbency, he faces a triangular contest against new contenders. His campaign focuses on ending family rule and promoting a drug-free state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:00 IST
Palaniswami's Sixth Electoral Bid: Will the 'Son of the Soil' Triumph Again?
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes election, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami is aiming for a sixth consecutive victory in his home constituency of Edappadi. Known for his grassroots appeal, Palaniswami has transformed this agrarian district into a stronghold, winning past elections consistently since 1989.

Despite facing a triangular contest this year against DMK's C Kasi and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Priyadarshini, Palaniswami remains a formidable figure. His campaign has placed emphasis on tackling nepotism and corruption in governance, targeting his main rival, the ruling DMK, for perpetuating 'dynasty rule'.

As polling day approaches on April 23 with results expected by May 4, Palaniswami's popularity and political acumen are under close watch. His latest campaign has been restrained yet decisive, poised to address personal attacks and focused on securing a marked victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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