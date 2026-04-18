Parliamentary Clash: Women's Reservation Bill Defeated Amidst Political Drama

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill to implement a 33% reservation for women in India's legislatures was defeated, dealing a blow to gender equality efforts. Despite support from many, the required two-thirds majority vote was missed, leading to political fallout and protests.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition for what he described as a betrayal of women, calling out the Congress-led alliance for stalling the Bill. The incident sparked intense political reactions and demonstrations, as leaders like Aparna Yadav expressed deep dissatisfaction.

With 298 voting in favor and 230 against, the Bill lacked the necessary 352 votes for passage. The Modi government's failure to pass this legislation marks a significant setback, reflecting the ongoing challenges in enhancing women's representation in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)