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Political Backlash: Women's Empowerment Bill Rejected in Lok Sabha Smackdown

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticized the opposition after the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at women's empowerment, claiming the Congress obstructed the initiative. Despite opposition support for women's reservation, disagreement over bill provisions led to its failure in the Lok Sabha, sparking political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:30 IST
Political Backlash: Women's Empowerment Bill Rejected in Lok Sabha Smackdown
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heated political confrontation, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a scathing attack on the opposition, primarily targeting the Congress party. This came after the Lok Sabha's failure to pass the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to bolster women's representation by allocating a 33% quota in Parliament.

The high-stakes debate saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailing the bill's defeat as a democratic triumph, a sentiment fiercely contested by Singh. The Union Minister accused the opposition of thwarting a historic initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warned that women voters would politically retaliate against this perceived setback.

The defeat, occurring after intense deliberations, was attributed to the BJP-led government's inability to secure a constitutional majority. Isi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed the bill's failure, emphasizing the political divide over the implications of linking reservation with delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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