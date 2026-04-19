Bihar CM Slams Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill Rejection
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized the opposition's refusal to support the women's reservation bill, calling it a 'black day' for the Constitution amendment. He assured Bihar's women that the parties opposing the bill will face consequences, as the BJP's women's wing plans protests against the opposition stance.
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has launched a scathing attack on the opposition for not supporting the women's reservation bill. During a press conference at the BJP office, Choudhary called the day the amendment failed in Lok Sabha a 'black day.'
Choudhary accused parties like Congress and TMC of mocking women's reservations. He reassured Bihar's women that these opposition parties would be held accountable. He further announced that women workers from his party would protest on the streets over the issue.
State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi confirmed that the party's women's wing will hold an 'aakrosh morcha' in protest. Despite the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which reserves 33% of seats for women in Parliament, opposition parties resisted the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill over concerns of gerrymandering linked to delimitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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