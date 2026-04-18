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Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Women's Reservation Bill: Calls For Swift Action

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the NDA government for the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, demanding its immediate reintroduction. She declared it a 'Black Day' for the government and accused them of political opportunism, urging immediate action to give women their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:51 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Women's Reservation Bill: Calls For Swift Action
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized the NDA government for the unsuccessful passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Gandhi demanded the immediate reintroduction of the bill, initially passed in 2023, stressing it as an urgent need for women's rights.

Labeling the bill's failure as a 'Black Day' for the government, Gandhi asserted that the Centre was trying to mislead the public with media tactics. She emphasized the growing challenges women face and condemned the government's attempts to link the bill to delimitation and census processes, which she accused of being deceptive.

Gandhi acclaimed the opposition's efforts as a democratic victory, resisting attempts to alter the federal structure. She criticized the government for using women's issues as a tool for political gain, accusing them of breaking promises and losing the public's trust, particularly among women, who bear the brunt of various economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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