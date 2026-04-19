Women's Quota Bill Defeated: A 'Black Day' in Parliament

In a significant political setback, the Women's Quota Bill, proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, was defeated in Parliament last Friday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, dubbed the day as a 'black day', accusing opposition parties of thwarting the empowerment of women.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Devi lashed out at opposition leaders, such as Congress's Rahul Gandhi and SP's Akhilesh Yadav, for allegedly prioritizing familial interests over the rights of women from marginalized backgrounds. She asserted that the bill's defeat was a deliberate move to keep women's rights 'hanging'.

The proposed constitutional amendment sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, but was ultimately defeated despite substantial support, marking a rare loss for the Modi government in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)