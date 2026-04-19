Left Menu

Women's Quota Bill Defeated: A 'Black Day' in Parliament

The defeat of the Women's Quota Bill on April 17 is labeled as a 'black day' by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, who criticizes opposition parties for denying women their rights. The proposed amendment aimed at reserving 33% of legislative seats for women in 2029 was blocked in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:44 IST
Women's Quota Bill Defeated: A 'Black Day' in Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political setback, the Women's Quota Bill, proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, was defeated in Parliament last Friday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, dubbed the day as a 'black day', accusing opposition parties of thwarting the empowerment of women.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Devi lashed out at opposition leaders, such as Congress's Rahul Gandhi and SP's Akhilesh Yadav, for allegedly prioritizing familial interests over the rights of women from marginalized backgrounds. She asserted that the bill's defeat was a deliberate move to keep women's rights 'hanging'.

The proposed constitutional amendment sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, but was ultimately defeated despite substantial support, marking a rare loss for the Modi government in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

 India
2
Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

 India
3
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026