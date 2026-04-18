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Colombian President Petro Warns of Possible 'Rebellion' Against U.S. Influence

Colombian President Gustavo Petro cautions that U.S. pressure on dissenting Latin American leaders could incite a 'rebellion' against Washington's influence. Petro criticizes OFAC sanctions as political tools and emphasizes the need for the U.S. to reassess its relationship with Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:39 IST
Colombian President Petro Warns of Possible 'Rebellion' Against U.S. Influence
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Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued a warning about possible 'rebellion' in response to perceived U.S. pressure on dissenting Latin American leaders. During an interview with Spanish publication El Pais, Petro highlighted Washington's influence as a potential catalyst for unrest, citing recent sanctions against him as an example.

Petro, speaking in Barcelona at a summit, asserted that the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions serve as political instruments to exert control over political dissidents. Echoing historical parallels, Petro likened the situation to Spanish colonial rule, which sparked uprisings in Latin America centuries ago.

While voicing concerns over U.S. actions, such as the bombing in Caracas, Petro noted a personal rapport with President Donald Trump. He described recent communications as opportunities to dispel misconceptions and emphasized their discussions were conducted on equal footing rather than from a place of submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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