Left Menu

Modi Blasts Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for blocking a bill advocating women's reservation in the legislature. Despite losing the vote, Modi vowed to continue efforts to empower women. He accused these parties of prioritizing political gain over women's rights and promised future action toward gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:38 IST
Modi Blasts Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address on Saturday, condemned the Congress and its allies for obstructing the women's reservation bill in parliament, labeling their actions as a betrayal to India's women.

Despite the bill's defeat, Modi emphasized unwavering commitment to women's empowerment, criticizing opposition parties for prioritizing political self-interest over gender equality.

Modi urged Indian women to remain resilient, pledging continued efforts to fulfill their aspirations, as he listed the Congress's history of opposition to reforms, seeking to harness public support against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

 India
3
Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 India
4
Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026