Modi Blasts Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address on Saturday, condemned the Congress and its allies for obstructing the women's reservation bill in parliament, labeling their actions as a betrayal to India's women.

Despite the bill's defeat, Modi emphasized unwavering commitment to women's empowerment, criticizing opposition parties for prioritizing political self-interest over gender equality.

Modi urged Indian women to remain resilient, pledging continued efforts to fulfill their aspirations, as he listed the Congress's history of opposition to reforms, seeking to harness public support against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)