Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi of Campaign Misconduct
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister, accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leveraging government resources for political campaigns. She condemns his alleged misuse of machinery following a controversial speech about the women's quota bill, calling it a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.
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- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday of misusing government machinery to further political agendas. Speaking at a poll rally in Hooghly district's Tarakeswar, she alleged that Modi engaged in 'illegal campaigning' for the BJP through his speech about the women's quota bill.
Banerjee condemned the actions as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and announced plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission. Her statement followed Modi's national address, where he criticized the opposition over the defeat of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.
The TMC chief questioned the repeated tabling of the women's reservation bill, originally passed in September 2023, and accused the BJP of 'audaciously' bringing it forth without sufficient support, suggesting the government's alleged wrongdoing marks the start of its decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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