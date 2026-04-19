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Muraleedharan Holds Back CM Opinions Until Election Results

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan refrains from announcing his stance on the Chief Minister candidacy, awaiting Assembly election results on May 4. He emphasizes decisions should follow election outcomes with MLA and MP consultations. Muraleedharan expresses confidence in UDF's victory, sharing his views on CPI(M)'s challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:41 IST
Muraleedharan Holds Back CM Opinions Until Election Results
Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan stated that he would reserve his opinion on the potential Chief Minister candidate until after the results of the Assembly election are announced on May 4.

Addressing reporters, Muraleedharan emphasized that there is ample time to make decisions about leadership once the outcome is clear, as the input from MLAs and MPs will be instrumental in selecting the parliamentary party leader.

Confident in an impending UDF victory, he remarked that the CPI(M) would handle the role of the Opposition leader this time. Muraleedharan also commented on the CPI(M)'s electoral efforts in West Bengal, noting the absence of an alliance with Congress there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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