This election about protecting Bengal's identity, legacy: PM in Jhargram.
PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
This election about protecting Bengal's identity, legacy: PM in Jhargram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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