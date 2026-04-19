Modi Challenges TMC in West Bengal: A Battle for Identity

In a fervent rally at Jhargram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the West Bengal assembly election is a pivotal battle to protect the state's identity. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of favoring 'infiltrators' over locals, which he claimed was eroding the state's rich cultural heritage.

Modi enumerated the alleged failures of the TMC, spotlighting its neglect of tribal regions such as inadequate education, healthcare, and infrastructure over the past 15 years. Gesturing towards a brighter future under BJP rule, he promised to boost tribal welfare, enhance connectivity, and promote eco-tourism initiatives.

The Prime Minister further criticized the TMC for widespread corruption, inadequate power supply, and halting beneficiaries from accessing central welfare schemes. He reassured voters of zero electricity bills and robust action against coal scammers, promising significant welfare schemes for women if the BJP came to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)