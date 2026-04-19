Modi Rallies Against TMC: A Battle for Bengal's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leveraging the BJP-led Centre's setback regarding the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, charged the TMC with betrayal over their opposition. At rallies in Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Medinipur, he stirred political fervor by pointing fingers at the TMC's stance on the women's reservation bill, crucial in a state where women comprise nearly half the electorate.

Emphasizing the forthcoming assembly election as a crucial battle for safeguarding Bengal's identity, Modi lambasted the TMC over issues like infiltration, tribal neglect, corruption, and erosion of cultural values. He condemned the Mamata Banerjee government for changing the state's fabric through alleged appeasement politics and neglecting tribal regions' welfare, alleging corruption in education and rural development sectors.

As Modi carried his campaign through the politically significant Junglemahal belt, he portrayed the election as a decisive moment to challenge the ruling party's 'mahajungleraj.' He promised empowerment for women, youths, and tribal communities, while pledging to implement the 7th Pay Commission if BJP comes to power, targeting the grievances of state employees and contrasting TMC's lack of concern for the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)