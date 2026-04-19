Modi's Call to Save West Bengal's Identity

In a fervent appeal to the people of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to unite against what he described as the TMC's 'government of infiltrators'. Speaking at a rally in Jhargram, Modi framed the upcoming assembly election as crucial for preserving the state's identity.

The PM accused the ruling Mamata Banerjee government of sidelining native populations in favor of alleged infiltrators, and ignoring issues that affect the daily lives of ordinary citizens. Modi claimed the BJP would rectify the distribution of welfare schemes, addressing grievances such as corruption and extortion.

Modi further criticized the TMC for its neglect of tribal areas despite years of power and for alleged illegal activities, including land grabbing and a coal scam. Highlighting issues like erratic power supply, he vowed to hold wrongdoers accountable and called for change in leadership to restore the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)