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Modi's Call to Save West Bengal's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned the upcoming West Bengal assembly election as a battle to preserve the state's identity against alleged 'infiltrators'. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of corruption, neglecting tribal regions, and being detrimental to native interests, urging voters to unite for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:07 IST
Modi's Call to Save West Bengal's Identity
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In a fervent appeal to the people of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to unite against what he described as the TMC's 'government of infiltrators'. Speaking at a rally in Jhargram, Modi framed the upcoming assembly election as crucial for preserving the state's identity.

The PM accused the ruling Mamata Banerjee government of sidelining native populations in favor of alleged infiltrators, and ignoring issues that affect the daily lives of ordinary citizens. Modi claimed the BJP would rectify the distribution of welfare schemes, addressing grievances such as corruption and extortion.

Modi further criticized the TMC for its neglect of tribal areas despite years of power and for alleged illegal activities, including land grabbing and a coal scam. Highlighting issues like erratic power supply, he vowed to hold wrongdoers accountable and called for change in leadership to restore the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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